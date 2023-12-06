Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 42,518 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.