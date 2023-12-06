Trexquant Investment LP Invests $470,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Belden by 72.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

