Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,864 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $17,593,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after buying an additional 297,021 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

