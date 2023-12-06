Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $242,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

AA stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

