Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.377 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.4 %
TY stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Analysts shift attention to new market leaders in Q4
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Zuckerberg sells Meta, Snowflake may be the better choice
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- BYND’s short interest hits 45%, is a squeeze imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.