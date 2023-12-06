Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.377 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.4 %

TY stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

