V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

V.F. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

