Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.08. Valneva shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $813.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

