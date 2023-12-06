Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

