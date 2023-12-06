Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $466.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

