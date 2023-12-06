Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

