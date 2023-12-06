Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

