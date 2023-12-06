Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 235,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

