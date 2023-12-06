Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $763.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

