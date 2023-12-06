Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.