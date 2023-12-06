Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NCZ opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
