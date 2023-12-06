Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,876,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 628,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 425,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

