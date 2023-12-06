Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
NFJ stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
