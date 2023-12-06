Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:VGI opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
