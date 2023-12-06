Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.