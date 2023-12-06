Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

