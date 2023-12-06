Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 219.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.