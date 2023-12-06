Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after buying an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

WAT opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

