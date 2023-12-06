Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $199.21.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.