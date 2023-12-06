WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,839,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,056 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $698,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of WEX by 835.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.