Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.
Yext stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $872.60 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.23. Yext has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.35.
In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
