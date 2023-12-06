Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.16 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

YEXT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $872.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

