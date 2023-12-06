Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 168.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

