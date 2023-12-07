1,306 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 146.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

