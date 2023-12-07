176 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

