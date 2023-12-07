186 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Rogers by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rogers by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.