1inch Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.16 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $395.28 million and $41.16 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,064,345,320 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

