217 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

