244 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

