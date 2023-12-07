339 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

