534 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,668,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,055 shares in the company, valued at $68,278,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,843. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $73.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

