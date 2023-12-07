537 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $24,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

