734 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,539. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

