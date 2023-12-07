844 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cactus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

