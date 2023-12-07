Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

