Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

