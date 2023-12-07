Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

ADYYF stock opened at $1,228.10 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $660.00 and a 12 month high of $1,886.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $899.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,228.23.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

