AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 10.2 %

AVAV opened at $126.89 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AeroVironment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AeroVironment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AeroVironment by 814.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.