Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
Shares of AIPUY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $23.70.
About Airports of Thailand Public
