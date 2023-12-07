American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.7 %

American States Water stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

