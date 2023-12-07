AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 334.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.