Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $122.14

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.14.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.73 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
Atmos Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
