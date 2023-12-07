Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $48.25

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

