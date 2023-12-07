Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $111.29

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $112.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

