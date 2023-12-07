Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $23.75

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,605,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares in the company, valued at $54,605,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,174 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

