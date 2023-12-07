Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $133.70

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,745,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $10,873,917. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $80.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.