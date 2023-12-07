Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $78.41

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.41.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %
QSR opened at $73.36 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Read More
