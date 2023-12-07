Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $78.41

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

QSR opened at $73.36 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.