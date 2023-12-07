Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Target Price at $20.29

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several research firms recently commented on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 43,678 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares in the company, valued at $256,323,939.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 217,134 shares of company stock worth $4,213,817. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RXO by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 646,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2,097.00. RXO has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $23.74.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

